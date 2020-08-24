Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,076 Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Choiceone Financial Services accounts for about 0.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Choiceone Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COFS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Choiceone Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

OTCMKTS:COFS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. 41,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,978. Choiceone Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Choiceone Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

