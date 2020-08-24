Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,496 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,940,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,560,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.86. 136,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,232. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36.

