Shayne & CO. LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Shayne & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE:WFC opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

