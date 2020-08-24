SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0010

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $521,408.76 and $81.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,738.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.03418849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.02468793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00529893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00794141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00058475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00681669 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

