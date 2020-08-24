Short Interest in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Grows By 16.5%

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 46.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

