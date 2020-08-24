Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expands By 16.8%

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 549,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

MSM traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $64.43. 7,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,913,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,154,000 after buying an additional 1,346,533 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,604,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

