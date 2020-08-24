ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $39,774.60 and $1,814.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00128744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.01725348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00191132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00156720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

