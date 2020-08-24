Silverway (SLV) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $1,347.70 and $544.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,741.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02468360 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00647505 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

