SingularDTV (SNGLS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $955,974.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $6.42 million and $955,974.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.80 or 0.05532114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.