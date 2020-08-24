Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.82 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.