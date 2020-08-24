SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.25% of SLM worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SLM by 1,828.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $87,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

SLM stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

