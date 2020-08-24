Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,914 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $734,687,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $105,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 61,035.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8,192.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,765 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.85. 858,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,753,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,455,284 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $27,912,347.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,362,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,679,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $2,011,041.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,305,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,968,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,694,110 shares of company stock worth $96,661,743 over the last three months.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

