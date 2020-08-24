SnapCoin Price Hits $0.0036 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded up 107.2% against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.97 or 0.05782544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014276 BTC.

SNPC is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

