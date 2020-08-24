SnowGem Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $220,192.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003815 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,740,760 coins and its circulating supply is 27,663,668 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

