Sociall (SCL) Price Down 53.8% Over Last Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. In the last week, Sociall has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $225,031.70 and approximately $83.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

