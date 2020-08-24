SolarCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $878,711.64 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $878,711.64 and approximately $326.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00529460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,063,032 coins and its circulating supply is 60,405,685 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.