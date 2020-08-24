SONO (SONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,963.11

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $1,963.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00069825 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00774766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.01592107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,705.55 or 0.99401673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00159104 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006216 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.