SONO (SONO) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. SONO has a market capitalization of $1,718.32 and $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00066607 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00782681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.01498675 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,718.24 or 0.99468465 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00159803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001893 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

