Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 110,823 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 110,823 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $70,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,124,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,313,000 after purchasing an additional 718,011 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,772,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $152,852,000 after buying an additional 237,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 822,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,416,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. 10,874,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,503,723. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

