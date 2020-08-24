South State CORP. Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.10. 8,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,861. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

