South State CORP. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. 5,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,686,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

