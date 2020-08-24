South State CORP. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. 21,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,315. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.