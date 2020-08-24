South State CORP. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,994. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.19 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.