South State CORP. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

South State CORP. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,908,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

