South State CORP. Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.9% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $6,851,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

