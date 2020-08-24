SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Position Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 817.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.69% of SP Plus worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

