SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,829,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 886,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,213 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.69. 46,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,888. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

