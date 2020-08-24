Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 2.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.79. 8,796,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,566,583. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $159.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.82 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

