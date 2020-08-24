State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 19,192 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of NetApp worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.