State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 20,132 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NortonLifeLock worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,607 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,571,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,932,324 shares of company stock valued at $229,304,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

