State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 95,976 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Continental worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

