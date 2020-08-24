State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Insulet worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $208.60 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $233.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 745.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

