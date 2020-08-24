State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Black Knight worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 55.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 519,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

