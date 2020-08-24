State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Nordson worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 967.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nordson by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.83.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $189.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.