State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 14,090 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $188.55 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

