State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 486,670 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 486,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Slack as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,986,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 272,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,275,290 shares of company stock worth $75,703,607. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $29.08 on Monday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

