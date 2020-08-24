State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $156.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

