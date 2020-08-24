State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of NVR worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NVR by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,223.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,673.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,332.64. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,247.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

