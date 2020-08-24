State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.93 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.