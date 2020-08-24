State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.95 Million Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Zendesk worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 2,332 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $203,910.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,272.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,737,969. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $86.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $101.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

