State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in PerkinElmer by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $116.90 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

