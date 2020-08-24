State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,024 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,409. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.46.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.