State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of UDR worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

NYSE:UDR opened at $34.08 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

