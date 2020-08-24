State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Varian Medical Systems worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,721 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAR opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

