State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.15 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Godaddy worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 44.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 135,947 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 26.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,801,354.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,310 shares of company stock worth $12,368,889. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

