State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $15.40 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $51,742,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $44,627,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $480,680. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE J opened at $88.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

