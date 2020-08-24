State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Celanese worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

