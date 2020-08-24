State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNG opened at $51.65 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

