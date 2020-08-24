State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $15.11 Million Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,112,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Crowdstrike at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $112.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.02 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,662,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,078,412 shares of company stock valued at $936,767,640. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

