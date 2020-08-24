State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,761,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 37.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $27,051,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,417.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,037,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,751,089 shares of company stock valued at $230,068,170. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

